This hurricane season could be one of the most active on record

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The weather in Cenla may be sunny and hot right now, but an updated hurricane season forecast just released calls for a potentially stormier forecast in the months ahead. Like everything else in 2020, hurricane season is off to a busy start. “The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has already been a record breaker,” said National Weather Service Director Dr. Louis Uccellini in a teleconference Thursday.

Since May, there have already been nine named storms, including Cristobal that affected parts of Louisiana, and most recently Isaias that brought strong winds to the east coast. “The chance of a near normal season is only 10%,” said Dr. Gerry Bell, a NOAA hurricane specialist who was also on the call.

On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, announced they’re increasing the chances of an above-normal hurricane season from 60 to 85 percent. “The data and the updated predictions point to this season shaping up to be one of the more active seasons on record,” added Uccellini.

There’s also a high potential for an extremely active season for the third time since 2005, which is the most active season on record in the Atlantic basin. In 2005 there were 28 named storms. “Oceanic and atmospheric conditions are now even more hospitable for hurricane formation and intensification. These conditions are expected to continue for several months,” added Bell.

The updated forecast, which includes the 9 storms already named, now calls for 19 to 25 named storms, 7 to 11 hurricanes, and 3 to 6 major hurricanes.

One important note - the forecast doesn’t predict how many of those storms will actually make landfall. How many storms impact the U.S. coastline will depend on weather patterns at the time, and those can only be predicted about a week out.

