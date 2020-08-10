Advertisement

This hurricane season could be one of the most active on record

Season could rival the 2005 huricane season
By Rachael Penton
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The weather in Cenla may be sunny and hot right now, but an updated hurricane season forecast just released calls for a potentially stormier forecast in the months ahead. Like everything else in 2020, hurricane season is off to a busy start. “The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has already been a record breaker,” said National Weather Service Director Dr. Louis Uccellini in a teleconference Thursday.

Since May, there have already been nine named storms, including Cristobal that affected parts of Louisiana, and most recently Isaias that brought strong winds to the east coast. “The chance of a near normal season is only 10%,” said Dr. Gerry Bell, a NOAA hurricane specialist who was also on the call.

So far we've already seen nine named storms this hurricane season.
So far we've already seen nine named storms this hurricane season.(KALB)

On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, announced they’re increasing the chances of an above-normal hurricane season from 60 to 85 percent. “The data and the updated predictions point to this season shaping up to be one of the more active seasons on record,” added Uccellini.

There’s also a high potential for an extremely active season for the third time since 2005, which is the most active season on record in the Atlantic basin. In 2005 there were 28 named storms. “Oceanic and atmospheric conditions are now even more hospitable for hurricane formation and intensification. These conditions are expected to continue for several months,” added Bell.

The updated forecast, which includes the 9 storms already named, now calls for 19 to 25 named storms, 7 to 11 hurricanes, and 3 to 6 major hurricanes.

The updated NOAA forecast for hurricane season calls for up to 25 named storms.
The updated NOAA forecast for hurricane season calls for up to 25 named storms.(KALB)

One important note - the forecast doesn’t predict how many of those storms will actually make landfall. How many storms impact the U.S. coastline will depend on weather patterns at the time, and those can only be predicted about a week out.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Members of the Alexandria community hold a rally to recall District 2 City Councilman Gerber Porter

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Members of the Alexandria community hold a rally to recall District 2 City Councilman Gerber Porter

Education

’Stuff the Bus’ campaign, $200 raised in school supplies

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
It’s official, school is back in session for Rapides Parish students.

News

2020 hurricane season breaking records

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
The weather may be sunny and hot right now, but an updated hurricane season forecast just released calls for a potentially stormier forecast in the months ahead.

News

"Stuff the Bus" campaign

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Over the weekend, Wal-Mart and the Salvation Army teamed-up together to give school supplies to local children in need with their "Stuff the Bus" campaign.

Latest News

News

Students welcomed back to school in Rapides Parish

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
Things definitely looked different this year for the first day of school in Rapides Parish. But one thing seemed to be the same - the excitement of returning for a new year.

News

Alexandria residents hold rally to recall District 2 City Councilman Gerber Porter

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
Members at the rally held signs that said, "Gerber Must Go".

VOD Recordings

Ross Schexnayder

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ross Schexnayder, with help from Cat-Boy, preview the Fall Acting Classes at Lagniappe Theatre.

VOD Recordings

Marcella Bombardieri

Updated: 3 hours ago
Center for American Progress writer, Marcella Bombardieri, talks about her national article on CLTCC, and why the school is so important to central Louisiana.

VOD Recordings

Rich Dupree

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chief of Staff, Rich Dupree, with an update from the city of Pineville.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KALB
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana