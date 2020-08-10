Advertisement

Vernon Parish behind in the 2020 Census

By Corey Howard
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The 2020 census is arguable one of the most important things that will take place in the new decade, and Vernon Parish wants to make sure everyone gets counted.

"The Census Bureau thought they might have been off by 30 percent in the last census," Logan Morris, the president for the Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce, said.

If this is true, Vernon Parish did not receive proper government representation, but another problem could be brewing.

"We are telling folks," Chuck Owen, the District 30 State Representative, said. "I don't know what the lag is, but I encourage anyone who is listening to respond to the census."

Owen says only 42 percent of the population responded to the census thus far, which is one of the lowest in the state. However, next door in Beauregard Parish they're sitting at 58 percent, one of the highest percentages in the state.

If people do not get counted for and the population of the state goes down, Louisiana could lose a congressional seat.

"Louisiana as a whole was already at risk of losing another congressional seat based on our population density," Morris explained. "I'm afraid all of those things will not boat well for Louisiana, and specifically Vernon Parish."

"We have a military installation, and those decisions are driven by congress," Mike Reese, the District 30 State Senator, said. "Our ability to hold on the number of seats that we currently have in Congress will be vital."

Residents can mail in their responses or call the Census Bureau. They can also respond online at 2020census.gov.

