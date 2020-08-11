Bolton Prepares to Elevate in 2020 Season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The 2020 season left a bitter taste in the Bolton Bears, finishing with a 4-6 record (0-4 in Class 4A). With new additions and experience returning, head coach Mark Teague has high expectations for his team.

“I think this is going to be a big year for us if we’re able to play,” head coach Mark Teague said. “I want us to be a lot more discipline on offense and defense. We’ve opened up things to give the kids a chance to experience an expanded playbook which will make us more diverse,” he added.

This offense racked up over 3,000 yards and 32 touchdowns-over 1100 yards and 11 touchdowns from quarterback Jadarius Welch alone.

“We are developing a lot of receivers,” senior quarterback Jadarius Welch said. “They are coming in to work everyday, so I know we’ll be good at passing the ball this year, but also I have confidence that I personally can get over 2,000 yards this season,” he added.

In the run game, Welch will have some help. Senior running back and inside linebacker, Anthony Bell, will replace Eric Whelan.

“I’m ready to step up really big. I’ve taken a big step from my sophomore year to my senior year,” Anthony Bell said.

“When the lights come on, he goes to a whole different level,” Teague said. “He’s a kid that will be someone we are counting on to be a difference maker on both sides of the ball,” he added.

The last key-Gabrielle St. Pierre. Pierre will replace Zaquavian Watson as the starting center and defensive tackle.

“He has a high football IQ. and I think he’ll handle the role very well,” Teague said.

“It’s just a big honor to fill the shoes for him and actually have earned it,” junior Gabrielle St. Pierre said. “I have a lot of confidence, so that allows me to be special at this position. I know I’ll be able to make the right calls in this new option we’re running,” he added.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.