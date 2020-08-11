Crawfish farmers can now get financial assistance for losses due to COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The crawfish industry in our state has lost an estimated 146 million dollars this year due to COVID-19, but now crawfish farmers can get some help.

Louisiana's crawfish farmers are now eligible for financial assistance through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Earlier this year the USDA started the program to provide direct financial relief to farmers and ranchers whose operations have been directly impacted by the pandemic, like price declines and additional marketing costs.

Crawfish farmers were initially left out of the program, but they can now apply for assistance through September 11. Congressman Ralph Abraham helped spearhead the efforts in Washington, along with the Louisiana Farm Bureau and the LSU Ag Center.

