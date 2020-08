ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Crime Stoppers is still looking for information on a homicide that occurred in June on Laurel Street.

The victim, Emmanuel Hardison, was shot and killed on the night of June 28 in the 3200 block of Laurel Street.

If you have any information, please call APD (318-449-5099).

