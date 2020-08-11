Advertisement

Eagles look to soar to new heights in 2020

Named Justin Charles as Head Coach in January
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Holy Savior Menard Eagles look to turn a new leaf in 2020 and not just in the win column, as their staff looks different too.

Menard named Justin Charles the head coach in January.

“It’s exciting to be around football,” Charles said. “It’s excitement in the air with the kids, the parents, the fans, and even on campus.”

When it comes to the roster, the Eagles have a solid group returning led by senior quarterback Chris Canerday.

They also have two bell-cow running backs. One being Will Thompson, who’s also playing linebacker, and the other being Javarus Fisher.

“We got it rolling right now, and I think we’re ready for October,” Canerday said. “anytime they want us to play we’re ready. We’re going to do whatever it takes to get things done. If we score a lot of points, we’ll score a lot. If that’s what we have to do to win, we’ll do it.”

Defensively, the eagles return senior Andrew Lemoine at linebacker. Lemoine led the team in tackles in 2019 with 102. Last season, the defense gave up an average of 21 points per game, a number that Lemoine wants to see a decrease.

“I feel like we have a great group of guys,” Lemoine said. “We’re definitely ready. A lot of people call us the headache guys. We feel like we’re ready for whatever comes at us.”

Finishing last year’s regular season at 6-4 came as a building year. With players returning and a new coach, the Eagles are ready to soar to new heights.

“We’re ready,” Lemoine said. “Last year was our first time in nine or 10 years to play in the playoffs. I’m looking to host one this year and win it again.”

“We’re going to play at a high level,” Canerday said. “We have all the pieces to the puzzle. We have the coaching staff and everything else that we’ll need.”

“I set the bar high for them,” Charles said. “They reach the bar every single time. We’re going to continue to raise the bar, and I know these guys are going to accomplish it.”

One thing to also note is that Menard finished 5-1 on the road but only had two wins at home. Defending home turf will be the main priority this year.

