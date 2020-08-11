GPSO arrests Daniel Aikens for 2017 murder of Keelien Lewis

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested 38-year-old Daniel Aikens for the Dec. 31, 2017 murder of Keelin Lewis of Dry Prong. Aikens is also the suspect arrested back in January for the explosion outside of Payday Today in Alexandria. He faces a charge of second degree murder for the death of Lewis. A warrant was obtained back on July 27.

According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lewis died of asphyxiation by carbon monoxide poisoning. Aikens was Lewis’ employer at a lawn business he operated called “Just What You’re Expecting.” He worked for him for about three weeks. Investigators said in a Tuesday press conference that Aikens took out a $250,000 insurance policy on Lewis and that was the motive.

Lewis’ mother described him as “happy-go-lucky...always had a smile.” He leaves behind two daughters and a son.

GPSO Press Conference Happening Now: GPSO is holding a press conference on a murder case that they just obtained a warrant for. FBI and ATF agents, as well as APD and State Police, are there as well. Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Aikens is still awaiting his federal trial for the January explosion case in Alexandria in which he faces a charge of “making a threat by mail or telephone.” That trial was supposed to begin this week, but was continued without date back in June due to COVID-19.

Keelien Darquis Lewis (victim) (GPSO)

RELATED: New details released as to how investigators tracked down Daniel Aikens / Daniel Aikens charged with making threat by telephone / DOJ: Daniel Aikens charged with extortion, detonation of pipe bombs in Alexandria / Bombing suspect Daniel Aikens at Grant Parish Courthouse for unrelated charges

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.