‘I do believe we have the best protocols for our players’ - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron says players can play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke with FOX News on Tuesday, August 11, about the SEC and the Tiger playing football in the fall of 2020.

Sandra Smith, who was a middle-distance runner for the LSU track and field team roughly 20 years ago, continued to show her university some love Tuesday. The now FOX News anchor had Orgeron on the air to discuss the current and very unstable condition of college football heading into the fall.

Smith played Coach O some audio from a very recent interview with President Donald Trump, in which the president called Orgeron a “great person who wants to play football and knows better than anyone else.”

Coach O said it made him proud and added, “We love President Trump. He treated us very well when we went to the White House and that I think he’s doing a fantastic job.”

Orgeron also pointed out he has a son at McNeese preparing to play football and he’s behind that 100%.

Will there be college football in the fall?

“I do know this - that the SEC is competing and players can play. I do believe we have the best protocols for our players. Our players feel safe on campus, only a few are sick right now. They’re getting the best care. Our players want to play. I do believe the SEC wants to play. Have to give it to our commissioner for waiting to get the best decision and make the correct decision for our football team. And I do believe he will make that. I turned on the TV last night, our parents were being interviewed by the news and they tell them our players are safer at LSU than when they come home. We believe in Kenny, Shelly, Jack ... and they’re going to have the best care. Our players want to play. We do believe we need to play. And I believe, in the end, the medical people are going to tell us we can play. We’re going to compete for our players.”

Orgeron also told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that his Tigers are doing everything they can to prepare to defend their national championship this season.

The parents of at least two LSU Tigers say their kids want to play and they support them 100% on that decision.

Former Southern Lab star and now sophomore running back Tyrion Davis-Price, along with junior booming kickoff specialist Avery Atkins, are just two Tigers who are ready to play.

