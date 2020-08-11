Louisiana College welcomes students to campus for fall semester

The following information was provided to News Channel 5 by Louisiana College:

PINEVILLE, La. - Louisiana College will begin welcoming its students back to campus this week.

Students completed the spring semester, like most college campuses, with online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Freshmen will be the first to arrive throughout the day, Wednesday, and begin Freshmen Orientation activities that afternoon.

Move-in times have been staggered to ensure social distancing can be maintained in the residence halls and across campus, according to Hannah Nyman, director of Residence Life and Campus Engagement.

Masks will be required to entire the buildings, and each student will receive a mask upon arrival to campus, she said.

A schedule of activities is listed below. Fall semester classes begin Aug. 17.

Student Orientation Schedule

Wednesday, August 12

9:00 am-3:00 pm CHECK IN TO RESIDENCE HALLS

11:00 am-1:00 pm Lunch in Hattie B’s Cafeteria

4:30 pm Meet and Greet with Navigators and Advisors

4:30 pm Parent Orientation

5:00-6:30 pm Cookout with the President

7:00 pm Big Frizz in Wildcat Stadium

Thursday, August 13

8:00-9:00 am Breakfast in Hattie B’s

9:00 am Morning Welcome with Dr. Brewer and Alumni

9:45-10:45 am Student Handbook with Brian Manuel

10:50- 11:10 am LAC introduction with Scott Cochran

11:30 am-11:45 am Campus Tour (bring your schedule with you)

12:00-1:30 pm Lunch in Hattie B’s with Navigators and Advisors

1:30-2:00 pm Security with Chief Gatlin/Title IX

2:00-4:00 pm GROUP ROTATIONS: Spiritual / Cultural Credit (Game Room) - Health / Counseling Services (Formal Lounge) - Registrar (Granberry) - Library Overview/Student Success Center

4:00-5:00 pm Free Time (Campus Offices still open for unfinished business)

5:00-6:30 pm Dinner in Hattie B’s

6:30-7:30 pm The Awakening

7:30-8:00 pm Cookies, Milk and Coffee served in the student center

8:00-9:00 pm Group Time - Skit practice

Friday, August 14

8:00 Breakfast in Hattie B’s

8:30 am0 pm Lunch in Hattie B’s

2:00-4:30 pm Field Day in Cottingham Hall Forest (Water slides/ slip and slide - Snowcone truck - Sand volleyball - Hammocking)

5:00-6:30 pm Dinner in Hattie B’s

6:30-7:30 The Awakening

7:30 pm Outdoor Movie at the Alumni Lawn

Saturday, August 15

8:00-9:00 am Breakfast in Hattie B’s

10:00 am Morning Welcome

10:30-11:30 am Faculty Panel Discussion

11:30am -12:00pm Canvas Introduction

12:00 pm-2:00 pm PICNIC with Campus Organization and Church Fair

2:30-5:00 pm Group Time - Skit practice / Stage Practice

5:00-6:30 pm Dinner in Hattie B’s

6:30-7:30 The Awakening

7:30 pm Dodgeball Tournament with Groups

Sunday, August 16

8:00-9:00 am Breakfast in Hattie B’s

9:30 am- 12:00 pm College Church Day with Group

12:00-1:30 pm Lunch in Hattie B’s

1:30pm-3:00pm Free Time

3:00-4:00 pm Residence Hall Meetings

4:00 pm-5:00 pm Group time with Navigators

5:00-6:30 pm Dinner in Hattie B’s

6:30-7:30 pm The Awakening

7:30 pm Skit Night in Guinn and Closing

