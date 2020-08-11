Louisiana creates way to report school reopening concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana’s education department has set up an email for parents, teachers and others to report violations of the state’s coronavirus safety standards for schools.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has adopted statewide rules for schools holding in-person instruction amid the virus outbreak, such as a mask mandate for staff and students in grades 3 through 12, distancing standards and school bus capacity limits.

Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told the education board Tuesday that anyone worried a school isn’t following the rules can email ldoecovid19supportla.gov to register those concerns.

Complaints registered so far have been posted online and involve mask-wearing, group sizes and cleaning plans.

