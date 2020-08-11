Advertisement

Louisiana reopening cabins used for coronavirus isolation

(Source: Office of State Parks)
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana is reopening cabins and camps at a state park that was used to isolate people who were waiting for coronavirus tests or tested positive but didn’t need hospitalization and either were homeless or needed to protect others in their households.

The Office of State Parks says the cabins and camps at Bayou Segnette State Park have been fully sanitized and will reopen Friday. The state is taking reservations. It’s one of three parks used for pandemic “isolation overflow.”

Chicot State Park fully reopened in late June. Lake Bistineau State Park is open for daytime use.

Office spokeswoman Rebecca Rundell says there’s no date set for reopening its overnight facilities.

