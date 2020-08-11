Minor progress being made to the Johnny Downs complex

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Johnny Downs Sports Complex has seen minor upgrades to the facility since the last update we made on it.

The City of Alexandria has sent a cleanup crew to the complex in recent days. They have been cutting the grass fields and picking up the trash and debris at the complex.

However, there hasn’t been any structural work done to the facility, because the Alexandria City Council is still waiting on a design plan from the PanAmerican engineer company. They also still need to reach a settlement with the insurance company.

Johnny Downs will be a topic on the agenda at the next city council meeting scheduled for August 18. There will be a resolution for the council to vote on regarding the complete rebuild of the complex.

Justin Foltz, the vice president of the Dixie Softball Program, said he expects members of the community to show up to the meeting to show their support.

“You’re going to tell a bunch of 4-year-old to 19-year-old children you don’t have a facility anymore, or we’re not going to do what we said we’re going to do for you. At the end of the day, we’re all volunteers here. We’re fighting for these children. We’re personally a 45-year-old franchise. This started a long long time ago and it’s taken thousands of board members, thousands of volunteers, and thousands of parents and all the thousands of players that have played out here who are concerned about it.”

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall will be giving his August State of the Community Update at the Johnny Downs facility on August 12.

