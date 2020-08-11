Natchitoches man arrested for drug, weapons charges

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man has been arrested on drug and weapons charges during an investigation conducted by the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.

According to Natchitoches authorities, Kendall Morris, 27, was taken into custody following a traffic stop at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Berry Avenue.

During the course of the traffic stop, authorities say they located the following items after a thorough search of the vehicle:

Approximately 15.89 ounces of suspected high-grade marijuana

Seven suspected hydrocodone pills

Five suspected oxycodone pills

Glock 17 9mm handgun

Aero Precision AR15 model M4E1 rifle

$6,863

Morris was transferred to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center for further investigation. He was arrested for the following charges:

Two counts of possession of hydrocodone and oxycodone

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm in the presence of illegal narcotics

Stop sign violation

Expired driver’s license

