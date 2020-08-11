Natchitoches man arrested for drug, weapons charges
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man has been arrested on drug and weapons charges during an investigation conducted by the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.
According to Natchitoches authorities, Kendall Morris, 27, was taken into custody following a traffic stop at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Berry Avenue.
During the course of the traffic stop, authorities say they located the following items after a thorough search of the vehicle:
- Approximately 15.89 ounces of suspected high-grade marijuana
- Seven suspected hydrocodone pills
- Five suspected oxycodone pills
- Glock 17 9mm handgun
- Aero Precision AR15 model M4E1 rifle
- $6,863
Morris was transferred to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center for further investigation. He was arrested for the following charges:
- Two counts of possession of hydrocodone and oxycodone
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of illegal narcotics
- Stop sign violation
- Expired driver’s license
