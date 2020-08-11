Natchitoches man arrested for two ATF indictments, additional drug, weapon charges

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man and Natchez man have been arrested following an investigation conducted by the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.

Natchitoches authorities state that on July 23 they made contact with Shaquille Robinson, 25, regarding two outstanding indictments through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. During Robinson’s arrest, authorities say they seized the following items:

Approximately 3.5 pounds of suspected high-grade marijuana

Approximately 500 suspected Alprazolam (Xanax)

An American Tactical Imports AR 15 223 caliber rifle

A Rossi 38 special revolver

Several paraphernalia items believed to be used for the usage, weighing, and packaging of the suspected narcotics

Robinson was transported to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center with a federal detainer hold through the ATF. He was given a return District Court date of November 17, 2020, and charged with the following:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of Xanax/Alprazolam with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm in the presence of illegal narcotics

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Lloyd Brown (Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force)

Authorities also say Lloyd Brown, 25, of Natchez was arrested during the investigation. He was issued a summons for possession of marijuana and released.

