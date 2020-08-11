Advertisement

Nine Central Texas men including 3 soldiers snared in two-day child prostitution sting

LEFT TO RIGHT: Anthony Xavier Antwon, Javier Perez and Brian Harley Flynn(Bell County Jail)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Nine Central Texas men, three of them Fort Hood soldiers, were snared in a two-day child sex trafficking sting in Killeen, police said Monday.

“The overall goal of this joint effort was to locate and arrest subjects who were willing to make overt efforts to pay minors to engage in sexual acts,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.

The nine made agreements involving money, drugs and alcohol through various social media platforms with undercover officers “for sexual acts with girls they believed were 15 or 16 years of age,” She said.

The men arrested include Anthony Xavier Antwon, 25, of Fort Hood, felony prostitution under 18; Javier Perez, 40, of Austin, felony prostitution under 18; Brian Harley Flynn, 21, of Temple, felony prostitution under 18; Brandon Anthony Lee, 25, of Killeen, felony prostitution under 18; Dustin Edward Johnson, 42, of Lott, felony prostitution under 18; Timmy Jones Jr., 30, of Fort Hood, felony prostitution under 18; Shaun Paul Moore, 39, of Kempner, felony prostitution under 18; Rakeem Jamal Nelson, 28, of Killeen, Class A prostitution; and Pierre Jean, 32, of Killeen, Class A prostitution.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

