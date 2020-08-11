REPORT: Sankey says medical experts give okay to move forward with football season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told the “Dan Patrick Show” on Tuesday, August 11, that the conference’s medical advisory group has given the SEC presidents permission to move forward with preparing for the college football season this fall.

SEC commissioner @GregSankey on @dpshow: "Our medical advisory group has said, ‘Yes, we can continue to go forward.’ Should that advice change, that would certainly be a stopping point." — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) August 11, 2020

CBSSports.com reported Sankey specifically pointed to the conference’s additional health protocols but also reiterated that fans also have an obligation to continue to adhere to best practices, such as social distancing and wearing a mask.

Sankey’s posted a message Monday on his Twitter account stating the best advice he’s received since COVID-19.

“Be patient,” he said. “Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day.”

There are several reports that the Big Ten presidents will meet Tuesday to make a final decision on the fall football season. There are also reports that the Pac-12 would follow suit if the Big Ten cancels.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.