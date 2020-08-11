Advertisement

REPORT: Sankey says medical experts give okay to move forward with football season

New SEC guidelines
New SEC guidelines(WBRC)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told the “Dan Patrick Show” on Tuesday, August 11, that the conference’s medical advisory group has given the SEC presidents permission to move forward with preparing for the college football season this fall.

CBSSports.com reported Sankey specifically pointed to the conference’s additional health protocols but also reiterated that fans also have an obligation to continue to adhere to best practices, such as social distancing and wearing a mask.

Sankey’s posted a message Monday on his Twitter account stating the best advice he’s received since COVID-19.

“Be patient,” he said. “Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day.”

There are several reports that the Big Ten presidents will meet Tuesday to make a final decision on the fall football season. There are also reports that the Pac-12 would follow suit if the Big Ten cancels.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Bolton Prepares to Elevate in 2020 Season

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The 2020 season left a bitter taste in the Bolton Bears, finishing with a 4-6 record (0-4 in Class 4A). With new additions and experience returning, head coach Mark Teague has high expectations for his team.

Sports

Eagles look to soar to new heights in 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Holy Savior Menard Eagles look to turn a new leaf in 2020 and not just in the win column, as their staff looks different too.

College

Mountain West delays football season

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
The Mountain West has become the second FBS conference to postpone its football season, punting on the fall with an eye toward playing in the spring.

College

REPORT: Big Ten cancels its 2020 college football season

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT
|
By Spencer Chrisman
With the growing concern surrounding the health and safety due to COVID-19, the Big Ten has made the announcement to cancel the 2020 football season, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger and multiple media reports.

Latest News

Sports

George Floyd honored through Eddie G. Robinson scholarship

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Sports Hall of Fame & Northwest History Museum in Natchitoches decided to help honor Floyd in their own way on Thursday.

Sports

Players unite in push to save college season, create union

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
College football players from across the country united Sunday in an attempt to save their season and ensure they will no longer be left out of the sport's biggest decisions.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

LHSAA releases fall sport event guidelines

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association sent a memo to Louisiana schools on Friday with a list of guidelines of how to conduct games during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Two-Time Peabody High State Power-lifter joins Hutch in the Clutch

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Some of you know her as the captain of the Peabody Pegasus dance line-others may know her as a five time record holder in power-lifting. Peabody’s Chasity Jones joins Hutch in the Clutch to share where her journey for both started.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.