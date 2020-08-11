Advertisement

Secretary of State to test election results for August 15 Municipal General

WAFB file photo of Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin
WAFB file photo of Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin(KALB)
By KALB
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (Secretary of State) - Ahead of the upcoming August 15 election, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office will test its electronic election results system on Tuesday, August 11 at 2 p.m.

During the test period, mock results will be displayed on the secretary of state’s website.

These election results are only for testing purposes and do not reflect any actual results.

