Secretary of State to test election results for August 15 Municipal General

BATON ROUGE, La. (Secretary of State) - Ahead of the upcoming August 15 election, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office will test its electronic election results system on Tuesday, August 11 at 2 p.m.

During the test period, mock results will be displayed on the secretary of state’s website.

These election results are only for testing purposes and do not reflect any actual results.

