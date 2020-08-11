Advertisement

State courts keep wetlands loss suits against oil companies

Source: AP Images(AP Images)
By KEVIN McGILL
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) - Oil companies facing lawsuits that blame them for coastal wetlands loss in Louisiana have lost an attempt to move the suits from state to federal court.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Monday upheld a decision keeping the suits in state courts.

The lawsuits filed by six coastal parishes charge that oil and gas firms failed to follow state law when they drilled wells, built canals and carried out other activities that contributed to coastal wetlands loss.

Industry representatives expressed disappointment in the ruling. They said the activities were lawfully conducted and were encouraged by the governments now pursuing the lawsuits.

