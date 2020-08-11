Tips to combat stress during virtual learning

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s official, school is back in session for students in Rapides Parish. Some have chosen to come back to class for in-person instruction, while others have opted for all virtual learning.

Online education can bring on stress and anxiety for some students and teachers simply because it’s a new way of learning. To adapt to the virtual setting, experts say it’s important to make sure students are still interacting with their peers as much as possible.

While educating students, teachers will need to get creative. The more interactive the lesson plan, the better.

When it comes to advice for parents, experts suggest listening to your children when they express any concerns, make sure you keep things in perspective and always look to the future. Most importantly, don’t forget to enjoy the time you have with your children during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a great opportunity that everyone has to be able to spend time with their children. We all say that the kids grow up too fast but here’s a golden opportunity where we can all spend time with our children and have these memories cause this, this period in life is going to be memorable for every single human being that’s on the planet today.”

Experts say it’s crucial to set a routine for students so it feels like they are really at school. Remember to exercise patience, especially during the first few weeks of the school year.

