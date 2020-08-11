Advertisement

Two Natchitoches men arrested on narcotics charges

Left to Right: Michael Smith and Bruce Smith
Left to Right: Michael Smith and Bruce Smith(Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force)
By KALB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Two Natchitoches men have been arrested following an ongoing narcotics investigation in the Breda Town community.

On July 17, Natchitoches authorities pulled over a vehicle on Brenda Avenue driven by Bruce Smith. After checking the vehicle over with a K-9 unit and securing a search warrant, authorities say they located two packages containing marijuana.

Bruce Smith was then arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

As a result of the seizure and arrest, authorities say they also executed an additional search warrant at a residence located on Ash Street and concluded with arresting Michael Smith for the distribution of marijuana.

Michael Smith was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and given a return District Court date of September 15, 2020.

