Two Natchitoches men arrested on narcotics charges

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Two Natchitoches men have been arrested following an ongoing narcotics investigation in the Breda Town community.

On July 17, Natchitoches authorities pulled over a vehicle on Brenda Avenue driven by Bruce Smith. After checking the vehicle over with a K-9 unit and securing a search warrant, authorities say they located two packages containing marijuana.

Bruce Smith was then arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

As a result of the seizure and arrest, authorities say they also executed an additional search warrant at a residence located on Ash Street and concluded with arresting Michael Smith for the distribution of marijuana.

Michael Smith was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and given a return District Court date of September 15, 2020.

