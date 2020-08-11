Advertisement

Vernon Parish schools now delay opening until August 31

Vernon Parish Schools
Vernon Parish Schools(KALB)
By Corey Howard
Published: Aug. 11, 2020
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish School Board is delaying the start of schools.

The school board decided Tuesday morning to delay the start of Vernon schools until August 31. It’s the second time they’ve pushed back the start.

School was originally set to start on August 10, then it was moved back until August 17. Now it will be delayed for another two weeks.

The school board says this will give them more time to prepare.

