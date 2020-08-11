Vernon Parish schools now delay opening until August 31
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish School Board is delaying the start of schools.
The school board decided Tuesday morning to delay the start of Vernon schools until August 31. It’s the second time they’ve pushed back the start.
School was originally set to start on August 10, then it was moved back until August 17. Now it will be delayed for another two weeks.
The school board says this will give them more time to prepare.
