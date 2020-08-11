West Nile virus found in two Louisiana mosquito pools

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Summertime means a lot of people are venturing outdoors, but Louisiana hot weather means mosquitoes.

In Southwest Louisiana, mosquitoes can be more than just a nuisance. They can carry diseases. Just this week, West Nile was found in two mosquito pools. Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control found that West Nile-carrying mosquitoes are present in Calcasieu parish.

Operations manager for Mosquito Control, Scott Harrington, says they’ve ramped-up ways to protect the community.

“After this happened, we did do extra aerial spraying,” Harrington said. “We have done more truck spraying. And we’re doing more roadside treatment of ditches. We’re constantly monitoring for disease to let people know that you need to take the extra precautions. You need to wear repellents if you’re going to be outside. Or avoid mosquito activity, peak times if you can avoid like that dusk to dawn time when mosquitoes are the worst.”

Harrington says the best types of repellent are those that contain deet, such as Off.

He also has some tips to avoid mosquito breeding grounds around your home.

“I’d encourage everybody with all these showers we’ve been getting every day, to walk around your house and discard of any containers or empty them, so that you won’t be creating your own little mosquito habitat in your own backyard. You know, it doesn’t take but a bottle cap of water, or a bottle cap turned upside down with water, where we’ve found mosquito larvae in just a simple bottle cap.”

There is no vaccine for West Nile virus, but according to the CDC, only 1 in 150 people infected develop a serious illness.

Still, it’s important to stay careful. “So I think with West Nile, it’s kind of like the Corona,” Harrington said. “If you’re elderly or have other conditions, you need to be extra cautious with it.”

Statewide this week, there were 55 mosquito pools that tested positive for West Nile.

