2019-2020 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year Named

Leesville High School's Paul Rindahl recognized by KALB and Hixson Autoplex with the honor.
By Mark Klein
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a few months’ delay, due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, KALB and Hixson Autoplex were able to celebrate the outstanding teachers in the 2019-2020 “Golden Apple” class. Every teacher recognized on KALB’s weekly Golden Apple Award segment was invited to a banquet at the Hotel Bentley in downtown Alexandria to be celebrated for their individual achievements in the classroom.

Each teacher was awarded prizes from Hixson Autoplex, including their own permanent shiny apple, a nameplate, a $100 gift card to the Diamond Grill in downtown Alexandria and a certificate for an oil change and detail service at Hixson’s Alexandria dealership.

Each teacher submitted an essay to be selected as the “Golden Apple Teacher of the Year.” The overall winner received the grand prize from Hixson, a brand new car off of the lot. 2019′s Golden Apple Teacher of the Year is Paul Rindahl, a math teacher at Leesville High School.

“I was getting ready to clap for someone else and he called my name and I was completely floored,” said Rindahl, moments after being chosen for the honor. “Every teacher here is great and they all do a wonderful job at their schools.”

Rindahl was nominated for the Golden Apple Award by his student, Patrick Parker in 2019. Parker, a senior, is legally blind and stated that he had struggled with math throughout his high school experience. Rindahl allowed him to come to the classroom during his break periods to take tests on his own time at the whiteboard where he was able to effectively work out problems. According to Parker, math finally makes sense because of Mr. Rindahl’s extra help in the classroom.

In addition to Paul Rindahl, other teachers were recognized as Golden Apple Teacher of the Year Finalists. These additional winners received gift cards, iPads and Macbooks from Hixson. The full list of finalists is listed below.

  1. Paul Rindahl – Leesville High School
  2. Christina LaFleur – Phoenix Magnet School
  3. Robert Brocato – Bolton High School
  4. Kaitlyn Joffrion – Northwood High School
  5. Amy Porter – Peabody Montessori School

Updated: 1 hour ago
