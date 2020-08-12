Authorities searching for runaway Leesville teen

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jordan Prether, 17, who was reported missing on Wednesday, August 12.

Information provided by Louisiana State Police on VPSO’s behalf says that Prether is a white female with short red or auburn hair, stands 5′3″ tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. Prether was last seen at her residence on Savage Forks Road in Leesville on August 11.

LSP says Mark Owen, 35, is wanted for questioning in her disappearance. He is a white male with brown hair, blue eyes, stands 6′2″ tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. Owen is possibly driving a 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport, bearing Tennessee license plate 503VRR. Owen and Prether are believed to be traveling to Tennessee.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Prether or Owen should immediately contact VPSO at 337-238-1311 .

