Candidate for Grant Parish Judge seat disqualified

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A candidate for district judge in the 35th Judicial District Court in Grant Parish has been disqualified from running for the position in November. On Tuesday, Ad-hoc Judge Peyton Cunningham, District 10, ruled Ed Tarpley can’t run because he was unable to establish domicile in Grant Parish. The hearing took place in the 35th JDC.

Tarpley told KALB on the phone that he has a home in Alexandria and Pollock. He filed for domicile in Pollock back in July of 2019. Tarpley said the judge said he didn't do enough to establish domicile.

“We are disappointed,” said Tarpley. “That’s the way it goes and you just go on down the road. We would have loved to complete the campaign.” Tarpley once worked as district attorney in the parish from 1991-1997.

That means “Danny” Willett will win re-election unopposed. Judge Willett was also the one who filed the election challenge against Tarpley. Tarpley said he will not appeal the judge’s decision.

