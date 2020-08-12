Deville motorcyclist dies in Philadelphia Road crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has died in a motorcycle crash on Philadelphia Road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to State Police, Cody Winstead, 29, was traveling northwest on Philadelphia Road on a 2011 Suzuki motorcycle around 4 p.m. on August 11 when he traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.

Winstead was ejected from the vehicle, and although he was wearing an approved helmet, sustained fatal injuries during the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene. State Police say that speeding is a suspected factor in this crash but they are still investigating. Routine toxicology tests are pending.

Crash investigators are working to confirm if this motorcycle was previously involved in a pursuit with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office prior to the crash.

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur.

