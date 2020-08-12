Advertisement

Deville motorcyclist dies in Philadelphia Road crash

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(AP Images)
By KALB staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has died in a motorcycle crash on Philadelphia Road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to State Police, Cody Winstead, 29, was traveling northwest on Philadelphia Road on a 2011 Suzuki motorcycle around 4 p.m. on August 11 when he traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.

Winstead was ejected from the vehicle, and although he was wearing an approved helmet, sustained fatal injuries during the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene. State Police say that speeding is a suspected factor in this crash but they are still investigating. Routine toxicology tests are pending.

Crash investigators are working to confirm if this motorcycle was previously involved in a pursuit with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office prior to the crash. 

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur.

Copyright 2020 KALB and Louisiana State Police. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

LC Fall Sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dr. Rick Brewer talks about the changes to the LC Fall Sports schedule.

VOD Recordings

LC Back to Campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dr. Rick Brewer talks about students returning to the LC Campus for the Fall.

VOD Recordings

Megan Guillot

Updated: 1 hour ago
Megan Guillot previews the Avoyelles Parish Back to School Bus Parade and what it's all about.

News

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Stay hydrated and dry on our Wednesday afternoon/evening!

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

Weather

8/12 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

2019-2020 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year Named

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mark Klein
KALB and Hixson Autoplex celebrate the outstanding teachers in the 2019-2020 “Golden Apple” class.

News

2019-2020 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Leesville High School's Paul Rindahl recognized by KALB and Hixson Autoplex with the honor.

News

Gov. Edwards on unemployment

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
During his coronavirus briefing today, Governor Edwards addressed President Trump's executive order to extend unemployment benefits.

News

Local man fights to keep the youth out of trouble, after spending time in prison

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Rev. Clarence Reed explains how a history of bad decisions caused him to spend time in prison, and how he later turned his life around for the better. Now, he wants to make sure kids do not repeat his mistakes.