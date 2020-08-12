Indians look to build off of 10 win 2019 season

BALL, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians were one of the best in the area in 2019, finishing with a 9-1 regular season record while winning its first district title in 25 years.

The Indians return 16 starters to ride momentum into this season.

“For us, with all the seniors we have, we just want to pick right back up from that point and move forward,” head coach Kevin Cook said.

On their roster, we can start with the obvious.

Quarterback Blake McGehee returns for his senior year. 2019 saw him throw for more than 2,500 yards and 31 touchdowns. The Ole Miss Baseball commit is on pace for 10,000 career passing yards.

“I try to not focus on too much of the media or talk about what’s going to happen on Friday nights,” McGehee said. “I’m more focused on preparing for Friday nights.”

Tioga returns a ton of offensive threats. At receiver, Kobe Tillmon, Jomarion Lilly, and Ethan Christmas have worked during the offseason to build chemistry.

“We’re just trying to do everything that we can,” McGehee said. “We’re just trying to be as normal as possible with all that’s going on. We lift weights and get our timing down on routes as much as possible.”

Shawn Metoyer and Demetric Payne are also healthy, who both suffered ACL injuries last year.

“What you’re going to see is running back by committee,” Cook said. “We’ll have situational running just to keep everybody healthy. Some of those guys will play defense also.”

Defensively, the Indians return O.J. Pemberton in the secondary. The six-foot, 170-pounder had a break out game against Pineville in 2019. He finished with 3 interceptions.

“This class has been playing together since the eighth grade,” Pemberton said. “We really want to do something special here, and we feel like it starts on the defensive end. We try to set the tone for everybody.”

On the defensive front, junior Amery Edwards returns to anchor the middle, while senior Jakobe Brock will lead the linebackers.

“We all play for each other,” Brock said. “Nobody plays to make the tackle or make that interception. Everybody’s selfless. From the start of the game, our motor is already running. We’re setting the tone.”

