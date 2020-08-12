Advertisement

Indians look to build off of 10 win 2019 season

Won first district title in 25 years last season
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALL, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians were one of the best in the area in 2019, finishing with a 9-1 regular season record while winning its first district title in 25 years.

The Indians return 16 starters to ride momentum into this season.

“For us, with all the seniors we have, we just want to pick right back up from that point and move forward,” head coach Kevin Cook said.

On their roster, we can start with the obvious.

Quarterback Blake McGehee returns for his senior year. 2019 saw him throw for more than 2,500 yards and 31 touchdowns. The Ole Miss Baseball commit is on pace for 10,000 career passing yards.

“I try to not focus on too much of the media or talk about what’s going to happen on Friday nights,” McGehee said. “I’m more focused on preparing for Friday nights.”

Tioga returns a ton of offensive threats. At receiver, Kobe Tillmon, Jomarion Lilly, and Ethan Christmas have worked during the offseason to build chemistry.

“We’re just trying to do everything that we can,” McGehee said. “We’re just trying to be as normal as possible with all that’s going on. We lift weights and get our timing down on routes as much as possible.”

Shawn Metoyer and Demetric Payne are also healthy, who both suffered ACL injuries last year.

“What you’re going to see is running back by committee,” Cook said. “We’ll have situational running just to keep everybody healthy. Some of those guys will play defense also.”

Defensively, the Indians return O.J. Pemberton in the secondary. The six-foot, 170-pounder had a break out game against Pineville in 2019. He finished with 3 interceptions.

“This class has been playing together since the eighth grade,” Pemberton said. “We really want to do something special here, and we feel like it starts on the defensive end. We try to set the tone for everybody.”

On the defensive front, junior Amery Edwards returns to anchor the middle, while senior Jakobe Brock will lead the linebackers.

“We all play for each other,” Brock said. “Nobody plays to make the tackle or make that interception. Everybody’s selfless. From the start of the game, our motor is already running. We’re setting the tone.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Pineville Rebels in search of first winning season since 2006

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Darin Moore enters his second year as head coach for the Pineville Rebels with a goal in mind-a winning season.

News

Minor progress being made to the Johnny Downs complex

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Minor progress being made to the Johnny Downs complex.

College

‘I do believe we have the best protocols for our players’ - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron says players can play

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacques Doucet
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke with FOX News on Tuesday, August 11, about the SEC and the Tiger playing football in the fall of 2020.

College

REPORT: Sankey says medical experts give okay to move forward with football season

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Josh Auzenne
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told the “Dan Patrick Show” on Tuesday, August 11, that the conference’s medical advisory group has given the SEC presidents permission to move forward with preparing for the college football season this fall.

Latest News

Sports

Bolton Prepares to Elevate in 2020 Season

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The 2020 season left a bitter taste in the Bolton Bears, finishing with a 4-6 record (0-4 in Class 4A). With new additions and experience returning, head coach Mark Teague has high expectations for his team.

Sports

Eagles look to soar to new heights in 2020

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Holy Savior Menard Eagles look to turn a new leaf in 2020 and not just in the win column, as their staff looks different too.

College

Mountain West delays football season

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
The Mountain West has become the second FBS conference to postpone its football season, punting on the fall with an eye toward playing in the spring.

College

REPORT: Big Ten cancels its 2020 college football season

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT
|
By Spencer Chrisman
With the growing concern surrounding the health and safety due to COVID-19, the Big Ten has made the announcement to cancel the 2020 football season, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger and multiple media reports.

Sports

George Floyd honored through Eddie G. Robinson scholarship

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Sports Hall of Fame & Northwest History Museum in Natchitoches decided to help honor Floyd in their own way on Thursday.

Sports

Players unite in push to save college season, create union

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
College football players from across the country united Sunday in an attempt to save their season and ensure they will no longer be left out of the sport's biggest decisions.