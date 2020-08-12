Advertisement

Local man fights to keep the youth out of trouble, after spending time in prison

By Corey Howard
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One Alexandria man wants to restore peace in the community. He wants to use his story to reach back to the youth and keep them on the right track.

Clarence Reed is a youth pastor and an advocate for peace, but many people do not know his story.

“I’ve been to prison,” Rev. Reed said. “I went to federal prison for seven years and then went to state prison for four years. I was on the streets doing things I wasn’t supposed to do.”

Now, he wants to make sure kids don’t repeat his mistakes.

“We tell them to put the guns down and pick up the pen,” Rev. Reed said. “Learn something, be something, be a leader, not a follower. Tell them they can be great one day, and you don’t have to have guns to be great.”

On Saturday evening, Rev. Reed held a “rally against violence” event, and people who attended the event are making sure the message gets home.

“The violence is everywhere you go,” Demetris (2Clean) Stewart, a local artist said. “It’s all in the church, in the schools, it’s everywhere. So, my job is to pray for others. That’s my movement. Pray for me, I’ll pray for you. It’s too much hate and not enough love.”

“I put God first in my life,” Rev. Reed said. “I’m a youth pastor now, and I am pushing forward for all of my youth to follow me, and I want to be the example that they’re looking for.”

