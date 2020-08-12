Advertisement

Louisiana Supreme Court announces changes to method of administration of August 24, October 10 Louisiana Bar Exam

Gavel
Gavel(Associated Press)
By KALB
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(Louisiana Supreme Court) - Upon the recommendation of the Committee on Bar Admissions, the Louisiana Supreme Court issued an Order Wednesday announcing modifications to the method of administering the August 24, 2020, and October 10, 2020, Louisiana Bar Exam due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The August 24, 2020, and October 10, 2020, remote bar examinations will be in open-book format, with no live monitoring or proctoring. Applicants will receive the exam questions by email and submit responses by email, to an address established by the Louisiana Supreme Court Committee on Bar Admissions. Applicants may use outside materials to complete the exam but are prohibited from seeking or accepting assistance from any other individual during the exam.

”The Louisiana Supreme Court Committee on Bar Admissions has worked diligently throughout this pandemic to find workable solutions which will allow applicants the ability to safely sit for the Bar Exam while being mindful of issues which may present themselves that could affect the applicants’ ability to test,” said Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson. “The Committee on Bar Admissions advised that it is not feasible to administer the remote bar examinations utilizing the current software vendor, therefore today’s Order provides Bar Exam applicants with the opportunity to sit for the Bar Exam without further delay due to conditions presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and possible unexpected technical issues which may have interrupted their remote testing.”

Applicants must still complete all other requirements for admission as set forth in Louisiana Supreme Court Rule XVII, including satisfying character and fitness requirements and passing the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination. The Court previously issued Orders dated May 13, 2020, amending Part I of the written examination required by Section 7 of Supreme Court Rule XVII and July 22, 2020, providing for two remote administrations of the previously announced 1-day Bar Examination: August 24, 2020, and October 10, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Louisiana Supreme Court. All rights reserved.

