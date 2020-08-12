Advertisement

LSU notifies faculty and students of COVID-19 safety measures ahead of start of fall semester

WAFB
WAFB(KALB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sent an email to students, faculty, and staff notifying them of COVID-19 safety measures that will be in effect when the fall semester begins on Aug. 24.

See the full email below:

Dear LSU Community,

As we return to campus this fall, your safety is our top priority. Below are some important safety measures we’ll be taking, and we ask that you read these carefully so you’ll know what to expect when you arrive on campus. By working together, we can all do our part to help keep LSU as safe and healthy as possible.

  • Masks are required on campus in public spaces, especially when it is not possible to maintain appropriate physical distancing of at least six feet. This includes entering and exiting buildings, moving through hallways, using common rooms, and sitting in classrooms and other shared spaces. Masks must be worn correctly – over the nose and mouth.
  • Students, faculty and staff should maintain physical distance of at least 6 feet whenever possible.
  • Stay to your right when walking through buildings. When you enter or exit a building with double doors, always use the door on your right. Walk on the right side of a hallway or staircase. This will help groups of people to move through a building more quickly and to stay separated as much as possible.
  • Follow any signs or arrows in buildings, hallways or on doors that may direct the flow of traffic. This directional guidance has been carefully planned and placed to encourage safety, so please pay attention to signs and follow the instructions.
  • Cleaning materials will be provided in classrooms and students and faculty will be responsible for wiping down their own desks/chairs before and after each class. Please dispose of wipes properly.
  • If you test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has, please email reportcovid@lsu.edu and follow the protocols outlined here: https://www.lsu.edu/roadmap/health/symptoms.php.
  • If you feel sick, stay home. Students who miss class because they feel ill should contact their instructor immediately.
  • If you are planning any meetings or events on campus, you must follow the fall 2020 Meeting and Event Guidelines: https://www.lsu.edu/roadmap/campus/events.php.
  • Students, faculty and staff will be required to complete a Return to Campus form when they return, to provide LSU with information that will help with contact tracing and providing assistance to anyone who tests positive. More information on this will be shared soon.
  • Students, faculty and staff will be required to complete a symptom checker each day via text or web-based application. More information on this will be shared soon.

We understand that these precautions may seem inconvenient, but we must do all we can to protect each other, especially those in our community who are in high-risk groups and are more vulnerable to negative impacts from the virus. Our goal is to have a successful fall semester, and we appreciate your cooperation. Please continue to check www.lsu.edu/roadmap for updates. We look forward to seeing you this fall, and Geaux Tigers!

