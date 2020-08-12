Advertisement

‘MASK UP’, Fundraiser provides masks for NSU students

By Javonti Thomas
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - As college students pack their bags for college, a few new items will be brought to campus. Face masks and other disinfectant products are important now more than ever.

The Chamber of Commerce Natchitoches Young Professionals group wants to make sure Northwestern State University students are healthy and safe.

They are a fundraiser to collect 100 masks for 100 college students in need through the Student Support Services. SSS serves many students from various backgrounds including low-income students, first-generation college students and students with disabilities.

Maggie Matuschka, Event Coordinator at the Chamber of Commerce, said this fundraiser can help cut costs for some students so they can focus on learning.

“If you don’t have access to buying the essentials that you need, you’re not going to have a mask. We’re trying to help give students in need a pool of masks that they can use so they can go to class and be healthy.”

NSU is requiring face masks or face shields in the classroom and any gathering where social distancing guidelines cannot be followed. You can donate until August 21. Chip in by clicking here.

