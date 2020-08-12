Advertisement

Mudfest owner says Trucks Gone Wild event will go on this weekend as a peaceful protest

Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal says event doesn't meet proper social distancing guidelines
By Rachael Penton
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLFAX, La. (KALB) - The tenth annual Louisiana Mudfest Trucks Gone Wild event is scheduled to start Thursday and continue through the weekend. Each year the event draws several thousand people, many of them bringing their RV’s to camp out on the 400-acre grounds.

Owner Michael Parker says the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal approached him asking that he come up with a proposal on how he would keep people safe and socially distanced during the event. Parker says he offered to hand out masks to everyone, place hand sanitizing stations around the park, and to disinfect the bathrooms regularly. He also canceled the live music and closed the bar to inside service. Parker says he got an email Tuesday night around 8 p.m. telling him the RV park and campground could operate as normal but that the proposal for the event was denied at this time.

In the email, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal says that the proposal was reviewed by the Louisiana Department of Health and that they do not want the event to occur at this time due to the state’s fight against COVID-19. The letter also says that the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control is not issuing special events permits to large events due to health and safety concerns. Parker says the event will go on this weekend as a peaceful protest.

“I understand the seriousness of COVID. I’m not trying to belittle that in any way, shape, or form, but it’s social distancing. In the proclamation, it clearly says you should not have more than 50 people unless you have ample room to social distance. If 400 acres ain’t ample enough I don’t know what is. This is going to be a peaceful protest - enough, enough. We gave them the concessions. We gave them what they wanted. We’ve got ample room. They’re picking on us and enough is enough.”

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall sent KALB this statement about the Trucks Gone Wild event:

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

