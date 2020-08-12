Mudfest owner says Trucks Gone Wild event will go on this weekend as a peaceful protest

COLFAX, La. (KALB) - The tenth annual Louisiana Mudfest Trucks Gone Wild event is scheduled to start Thursday and continue through the weekend. Each year the event draws several thousand people, many of them bringing their RV’s to camp out on the 400-acre grounds.

Owner Michael Parker says the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal approached him asking that he come up with a proposal on how he would keep people safe and socially distanced during the event. Parker says he offered to hand out masks to everyone, place hand sanitizing stations around the park, and to disinfect the bathrooms regularly. He also canceled the live music and closed the bar to inside service. Parker says he got an email Tuesday night around 8 p.m. telling him the RV park and campground could operate as normal but that the proposal for the event was denied at this time.

In the email, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal says that the proposal was reviewed by the Louisiana Department of Health and that they do not want the event to occur at this time due to the state’s fight against COVID-19. The letter also says that the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control is not issuing special events permits to large events due to health and safety concerns. Parker says the event will go on this weekend as a peaceful protest.

“I understand the seriousness of COVID. I’m not trying to belittle that in any way, shape, or form, but it’s social distancing. In the proclamation, it clearly says you should not have more than 50 people unless you have ample room to social distance. If 400 acres ain’t ample enough I don’t know what is. This is going to be a peaceful protest - enough, enough. We gave them the concessions. We gave them what they wanted. We’ve got ample room. They’re picking on us and enough is enough.”

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall sent KALB this statement about the Trucks Gone Wild event:

“On August 6, the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) received a proposal from Louisiana Mudfest for their planned event. While efforts were made to comply with the COVID-19 mitigation efforts, upon close review of the proposal, it was clear that organizers could not adequately provide for the safety of patrons and therefore representatives from both the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) could not approve the event. The Louisiana Mudfest owners were notified by both phone and email. The SFM and LDH are concerned that if the event is held as proposed, it is not feasible that social distancing can take place. One of the requirements of gatherings, indoors or outdoors, is to provide a crowd manager for every 50 people present. A plan for that was not established in the proposal. Our primary concern is the health and safety of attendees and the community. Just because a gathering is outdoors does not mean it is safe. If a crowd is large, it’s difficult to enforce social distancing and prevent an outbreak of COVID-19. As we have found great cooperation and partnership with this business owner in the past for smaller events, we are hoping to find the same cooperation with and understanding of the decision made for this event that takes into consideration the health and safety of the business’ visitors.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.