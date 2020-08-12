Advertisement

Pineville Rebels in search of first winning season since 2006

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Darin Moore enters his second year as head coach for the Pineville Rebels with a goal in mind-a winning season.

“I’m really excited to see what these guys can do on Friday nights, especially after a year of growing underneath them,” head coach Darin Moore said.

Last year, the Rebels had a difficult time at quarterback due to injuries-ultimately, having to place former wide-receiver and quarterback, Darnell Bayonne, as QB1.

Now, there’s an abundance of quartebacks looking for the starting position- Dawson Williams (Buckeye transfer), junor Tylen Burch and Nate Dardar.

“Those three guys have been battling every single day trying to see who will be the starter,” Moore said.

As of now, Dardar is gunning for that number one spot, after sitting out two seasons due to a shoulder injury. He’s been working with returning running back, Andrew Frazier, and possible number one target, Cody Riggs.

“I’m ready to get all that anger out,” quarterback Nate Dardar said. “I’ve been itching to get back on the field. Andrew, Cody and I have been going to the field and doing extra work. They’ve worked on their timing stuff, and I’ve worked on my footwork so we can see how we time well together for in game situations,” he added.

Last year, Frazier ran for 780 yards, and caught 18 passes for 246 yards. He’ll share the load with junior Bruce Jackson.

“Me and him [Bruce] in the backfield will be exciting for this season-kind of like Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram,” he added.

Defensively, six total starters return, including All-District safety Jalin Brown. In 2019 he had 61 solo tackles.

“I have to have over 100 this year. We just have to execute more, fill the holes and just not give up as many points per game like we did last year,” safety Jalin Brown said.

The team gave up an average of 400 yards a game, which lead them to a 2-8 overall record. However, this year they are aiming to create a new culture.

“They want to change what Pineville is,” Darin Moore said. “They want to be the first team to have a district win since 2014. I’m really pleased with the way our guys have been going,” he added.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Indians look to build off of 10 win 2019 season

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Tioga Indians were one of the best in the area in 2019, finishing with a 9-1 regular season record while winning its first district title in 21 years.

News

Minor progress being made to the Johnny Downs complex

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Minor progress being made to the Johnny Downs complex.

College

‘I do believe we have the best protocols for our players’ - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron says players can play

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacques Doucet
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke with FOX News on Tuesday, August 11, about the SEC and the Tiger playing football in the fall of 2020.

College

REPORT: Sankey says medical experts give okay to move forward with football season

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Josh Auzenne
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told the “Dan Patrick Show” on Tuesday, August 11, that the conference’s medical advisory group has given the SEC presidents permission to move forward with preparing for the college football season this fall.

Latest News

Sports

Bolton Prepares to Elevate in 2020 Season

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The 2020 season left a bitter taste in the Bolton Bears, finishing with a 4-6 record (0-4 in Class 4A). With new additions and experience returning, head coach Mark Teague has high expectations for his team.

Sports

Eagles look to soar to new heights in 2020

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Holy Savior Menard Eagles look to turn a new leaf in 2020 and not just in the win column, as their staff looks different too.

College

Mountain West delays football season

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
The Mountain West has become the second FBS conference to postpone its football season, punting on the fall with an eye toward playing in the spring.

College

REPORT: Big Ten cancels its 2020 college football season

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT
|
By Spencer Chrisman
With the growing concern surrounding the health and safety due to COVID-19, the Big Ten has made the announcement to cancel the 2020 football season, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger and multiple media reports.

Sports

George Floyd honored through Eddie G. Robinson scholarship

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Sports Hall of Fame & Northwest History Museum in Natchitoches decided to help honor Floyd in their own way on Thursday.

Sports

Players unite in push to save college season, create union

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
College football players from across the country united Sunday in an attempt to save their season and ensure they will no longer be left out of the sport's biggest decisions.