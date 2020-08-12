Advertisement

Police name suspect in Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center shooting

Taniel Cole
Taniel Cole(Christian Piekos / KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have named a suspect in a shooting that left one person injured at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center in the Highland neighborhood in Shreveport.

Shreveport police are searching for 41-year-old Taniel Cole. Officers do not know if he is in the hospital at this time. He is a 5′4″ and is of a slender build.

Officers got the call just after 5:30 a.m. to the hospital. That’s the former Christus Schumpert campus.

According to Shreveport Police Department’s Sgt. Angie Willhite, police are treating it as an active shooting situation.

Sgt. Willhite said that Cole shot one man in the leg. That person has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for the gunman now in the hospital. Hostage negotiators are on the scene. Deputies and crews with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are assisting at the scene.

However, Sgt. Willhite said that he may have left the facility on foot or by vehicle. Police are working to find him.

Residents in the Highland area are asked to stay inside their homes. If Cole is spotted, they are asked to contact police. He is considered armed and dangerous.

SPD delivers update on search for hospital shooting suspect:

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

According to a source with ties to the hospital, this is an active shooter situation at this time.

Officers have told KSLA News 12 crews to step back as they form a perimeter.

Right now there are over 20 units on the scene, according to Caddo 911. The website lists the incident as a shooting.

Loyola College Prep, a school that is a block over from the hospital has canceled classes for the day, according to their Facebook page. St. John Berchmans Catholic School has closed as well.

This is a developing story. 

