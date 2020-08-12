REPORT: Big 12 continues to try to play fall football

IRVING, Texas (WAFB) - Going against what the Big Ten and Pac-12 decided on Tuesday, August 11, presidents in the Big 12 will reportedly continue to try to have a fall college football season.

Source: The Big 12 Presidents are wrapping up their call. The league is going to continue to pursue playing this season. A schedule, which was already prepared, will be released in the near future. This confirms what our @rivals friends at @SoonerScoop reported. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 12, 2020

The official word from the league is expected later tonight.

CBSSports.com reported the Big 12 has yet to release a schedule or announce a start date for its 2020 season.

Big 12 presidents heard from medical experts during the call before going into executive session to discuss the new information they learned about COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic, according to the report. It added the Big 12 presidents were expected to be joined by league athletic directors for another conference call by the end of the evening, all on the topic of the viability of playing college football this fall.

CBSSports also reported the Big 12 is expected to enhance its coronavirus testing as part of its adjusted procedures. Among those enhancements will be cardiac testing for COVID-19 positives, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel .

The Big Ten became the first Power Five conference to decide not to play this fall because of health safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just a few hours later, the Pac-12 made a similar announcement.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement via Twitter following the announcements by the Big Ten and Pac-12 to postpone football until the spring. Tuesday morning, Sankey told the “Dan Patrick Show” that the conference’s medical advisory group has given the SEC presidents permission to move forward with preparing for the college football season this fall.

