NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints announced Wednesday, Aug. 12 no fans will be allowed inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome when the team hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their home opener on Sept. 13.

The team says the move is “due to the state of COVID-19 infections throughout the region.”

