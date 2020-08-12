Advertisement

VIDEO: Bison fight in middle of Yellowstone road

‘Male bison are particularly aggressive right now’
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Things can get downright dangerous during bison mating season in Yellowstone National Park.

The boys get after each other when fighting over the cows.

A video released on the Yellowstone Twitter account shows two bulls butting heads in the middle of a Wyoming highway.

“Bison mating is still going on in #Yellowstone,” the tweet said. “Male bison are particularly aggressive right now, though all bison and other wildlife can be dangerous.”

A male bison can weigh up to 2,200 pounds and you don’t want to get their way.

Yellowstone recommends staying at least 25 yards away from bison and elk and 100 yards away from all other wildlife.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Let it flow: Trump Administration eases showerhead rules

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump Administration wants to change the definition of a showerhead to let more water flow, addressing a pet peeve of the president who complains he isn't getting wet enough.

National

‘Kicked in the teeth’: Devastation mounts from Midwest storm

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The rare storm known as a derecho hit Monday, devastating parts of the power grid, flattening valuable corn fields and killing at least two people.

News

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall gave August State of the Community Update

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall gave August State of the Community Update

National

Sen. Mark Warner reacts to Biden's running mate pick

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

Louisiana Democrat party reaction to Kamala Harris pick

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Stephen Handwerk, the Executive Director of the Louisiana Democrat party, about presidential candidate Joe Biden's pick of Kamala Harris for Vice President.

Latest News

National

Biden: I asked Kamala to be the last voice in the room

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
Biden: I asked Kamala to be the last voice in the room

National

Sheriff: Fla. woman killed by ex during daughter’s online class

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Florida man stormed into a house and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend as her 10-year-old daughter took an online class, with the girl's teacher and other students hearing part of the commotion before the slaying, authorities said.

News

August state of the community update in Alexandria

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall gave his August state of the community update at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex.

News

Shreveport Hospital shooting suspect in custody

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A suspect wanted for a shooting inside of a Shreveport hospital this morning is in custody this evening after leading multiple agencies on an all-day manhunt.

National

Fla. woman killed with 6 kids inside home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Florida man stormed into a house and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend as her 10-year-old daughter took an online class, with the girl's teacher and other students hearing part of the commotion before the slaying, authorities said.