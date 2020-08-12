Advertisement

Woman renews license online, receives ID with picture of empty chair

Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN/CNN) - A Tennessee woman will never forget the driver’s license she recently received in the mail after the DMV accidentally put a photo of an empty chair on it.

Jade Dodd was stunned when she received her driver’s license in the mail after renewing it online. There wasn’t a photo of her on it; instead, it showed an empty chair.

“I was with my mom. We were going to eat lunch, and I was like, ‘Mom, I need you to come look at this. This isn’t right,’” Dodd said.

She says when she went to the DMV to get the mistake fixed, the worker didn’t even believe her until she looked up the license in her computer.

“She looked it up in the system, and she was like, ‘Oh, I need to go get my manager for this,’” Dodd said.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security says this is the first time this has happened.

In a statement, a spokesperson explained that when Dodd first got her license a few years ago, an employee accidentally took a picture of the empty chair during the transaction and saved it to her profile. When she applied to renew her license, the photo was used because it was the most recent one on file.

Dodd received a replacement license with the correct photo on it Monday. She says she’s not mad about what happened but instead thinks the whole thing is funny and lightened up the mood of everything going on due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My boss thinks it’s funnier than anyone. I was at work, and he pointed to a chair outside of his office door and was like, ‘I thought this was you. I waved at it this morning,’” she said. “One of my coworkers was like keep it in a picture frame. You can use it as a wall decoration, and it’s a conversation starter when you have dinner.”

Copyright 2020 WKRN, Jade Dodd/Facebook, Tenn. Department of Safety and Homeland Security via CNN. All rights reserved.

