Advertisement

Avoyelles Parish School District extends network for staff, students

Avoyelles Parish School Board
Avoyelles Parish School Board(KALB)
By KALB staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish School Board, the Avoyelles Parish School District and the four Catholic schools in the area are extending the network for staff and students.

On Facebook, APSB said, “Utilizing 60 access points, the APSD has established a secure connection to the district’s network, providing access to educational resources. These access points are found in every town across the district. Staff and students of the APSD and the four Catholic Schools (St. Anthony, St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart and St. Joseph) will drive up to any designated location and connect to the internet with their school-provided email address and password.”

You can find the designated sites here:

Avoyelles Designated Sites 1
Avoyelles Designated Sites 1(APSB)
Avoyelles Designated Sites 2
Avoyelles Designated Sites 2(APSB)

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Dr. Terry Roberts

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dr. Terry Roberts from Roberts Hearing Clinic with tips for the hearing impaired on wearing masks.

VOD Recordings

Rachael Dauzat

Updated: 2 hours ago
Executive Director, Rachael Dauzat, offers an update from River Oaks Arts Center and their upcoming exhibition.

VOD Recordings

Wes Gralapp

Updated: 2 hours ago
Attorney, Wes Gralapp, offers advice about obtaining a rental car following an accident in our weekly Legal Difference segment.

News

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Scattered showers and t-storms are possible once again during the PM hours of Thursday!

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Pineville teen killed in 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 28 East

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
A Pineville teenager died Wednesday afternoon after a fatal three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 28 East

Weather

8/13 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

One week left for priority application period for Main Street Recovery Program

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Two weeks in and 12,000 businesses have submitted an application for the state's Main Street Recovery Program. A Baton Rouge business owner explains her frustrations about owning a bar during the pandemic.

News

State superintendent of education addresses COVID-19 concerns in schools

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Some health experts cautioned that the start of schools could bring on more COVID-19 cases. Is the state starting to see that? Today the Louisiana Department of Health reported 17 new coronavirus cases among primary and secondary schools across the state.

News

VPSO: Jordan Prether found safe

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says Jordan Prether has been found safe.