Avoyelles Parish School District extends network for staff, students

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish School Board, the Avoyelles Parish School District and the four Catholic schools in the area are extending the network for staff and students.

On Facebook, APSB said, “Utilizing 60 access points, the APSD has established a secure connection to the district’s network, providing access to educational resources. These access points are found in every town across the district. Staff and students of the APSD and the four Catholic Schools (St. Anthony, St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart and St. Joseph) will drive up to any designated location and connect to the internet with their school-provided email address and password.”

You can find the designated sites here:

Avoyelles Designated Sites 1 (APSB)

Avoyelles Designated Sites 2 (APSB)

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.