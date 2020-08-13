Advertisement

Baton Rouge dad creates unique virtual learning environment for his daughter and her friends

A Baton Rouge dad has created a unique virtual learning environment for his daughter and her friends using a spare conference room at his business.
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One Baton Rouge dad had an available conference room at his business and turned it into a classroom of sorts for his daughter and her friends to use to complete their virtual lessons.

Students have been using the classroom since Monday, Aug. 10. There’s even a teacher there who’s able to help and supervise.

Some parents believe this would be an ideal environment for their kids with fewer distractions, allowing them to really dive into what they’re learning. It also allows the kids to socialize with each other, while remaining socially distant.

