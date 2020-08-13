Baton Rouge dad creates unique virtual learning environment for his daughter and her friends

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One Baton Rouge dad had an available conference room at his business and turned it into a classroom of sorts for his daughter and her friends to use to complete their virtual lessons.

Students have been using the classroom since Monday, Aug. 10. There’s even a teacher there who’s able to help and supervise.

Some parents believe this would be an ideal environment for their kids with fewer distractions, allowing them to really dive into what they’re learning. It also allows the kids to socialize with each other, while remaining socially distant.

