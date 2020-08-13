Advertisement

Councilman Porter calls Johnny Downs complex a ‘sacred cow'

Says Johnny Downs is a 'religion' to some in the City
By Dylan Domangue and Steven Maxwell
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria City Councilman Gerber Porter isn’t backing down on his effort to block the multimillion-dollar reconstruction of the Johnny Downs Sports Complex. In a recent interview, Porter called the complex a “religion” for some people, and for others, a “sacred cow.”

The District 2 councilman called into the “Community Covent Radio Show” on 107.9 this week saying he was unhappy, when after the tornado hit the city in December, that the first place Governor John Bel Edwards visited was Johnny Downs. The complex was one of the most heavily damaged in the area.

Porter went on to add that a mistake he made was allowing the Alexandria City Council to put $7 million in the budget for the facility: “I cannot with a clear conscience approve to spend $7 million on a ballpark when we have major infrastructure issues in Districts 1, 2, or 3.”

On the show, Porter said, “They view Johnny Downs as their religion. Thou shall not do anything bad to Johnny Downs.” Porter didn’t clarify who “they” were.

The interview comes around the time some residents in Porter’s district held a rally earlier this week in the city wanting to recall the councilman. A petition was filed to the Secretary of State for an election to be called to recall Porter.

In District 2, according to the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters Office, there are 5,514 registered voters. So, the district would need signatures 33% of them to sign the petition. After that, they have 180 days from July 20, the date they notified the Secretary of State of their intent, to get that done.

If the petition gets enough signatures, the Registrar of Voters Office will review the petition and certify it, and then the Governor will call an election.

We reached out to Porter for comment, but we haven’t gotten a call back yet.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Avoyelles Parish mom advocating for gun safety after son paralyzed in tragic accident

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Rachael Penton
An Avoyelles parish mom is sharing her familie's story and advocating for gun safety in a Facebook group she created after her son was paralyzed in a gun accident.

News

Protecting and serving during COVID-19

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
During the coronavirus pandemic, school resource officers are more important than ever before.

News

Working Poor: ALICE report paints grim reality for Louisiana families

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy and Javonti Thomas
The number of low paying jobs is increasing and the number of high paying jobs is decreasing.

News

Protecting and serving during COVID-19

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
During the pandemic, school resource officers are more important than ever before.

News

United Way ALICE report

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
Almost half of Louisiana’s population is in need. Out of close to two million people, 19 percent live in poverty. In a research project done every two years, United Ways across the state look at local poverty levels.

Latest News

News

Councilman pushes back to park reconstruction

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Alexandria City Councilman Gerber Porter isn't backing down on his effort to block the multi-million-dollar reconstruction of Johnny Downs - a complex he says is a “religion" to some...a "sacred cow."

VOD Recordings

Dr. Terry Roberts

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Terry Roberts from Roberts Hearing Clinic with tips for the hearing impaired on wearing masks.

VOD Recordings

Rachael Dauzat

Updated: 3 hours ago
Executive Director, Rachael Dauzat, offers an update from River Oaks Arts Center and their upcoming exhibition.

VOD Recordings

Wes Gralapp

Updated: 3 hours ago
Attorney, Wes Gralapp, offers advice about obtaining a rental car following an accident in our weekly Legal Difference segment.

News

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Scattered showers and t-storms are possible once again during the PM hours of Thursday!