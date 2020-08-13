Frozen shrimp sold nationwide recalled for possible Salmonella contamination

(WAFB) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the company Kader Exports is recalling various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp sold in the U.S. between late February and mid-May out of an abundance of caution.

Officials say the product is being recalled because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The shrimp were sold 1lb, 1.5lb., and 2lb. retail bags under the brand names of Aqua Star Reserve, Censea, Fresh Market, Kirkland, Tops, Unistar, Wellsley Farms.

According to the FDA, Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Products not bearing the above codes are not affected or involved in this recall.

FDA officials say there have been no reports of any illnesses to date associated with these cooked shrimp products. However, cooked shrimp imported by Kader Exports was tested by the FDA and found to contain Salmonella. Kader Exports did not distribute and have agreed to voluntarily destroy cooked shrimp found violative. The probable root cause for this recall is cross-contamination. The company has eliminated the source of contamination and preventive steps were taken.

Officials believe most if not all the distributed products have been consumed, and any remaining product has been placed on hold subject to further evaluation.

Consumers who have purchased the above product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at +91-022-62621004/ +91-022-62621009, Mon-Fri 10:00hrs -16:00hrs GMT+5.5.

