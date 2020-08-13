Advertisement

Frozen shrimp sold nationwide recalled for possible Salmonella contamination

Shrimp File Photo
Shrimp File Photo(KPLC)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAFB) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the company Kader Exports is recalling various sizes of frozen cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp sold in the U.S. between late February and mid-May out of an abundance of caution.

Officials say the product is being recalled because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The shrimp were sold 1lb, 1.5lb., and 2lb. retail bags under the brand names of Aqua Star Reserve, Censea, Fresh Market, Kirkland, Tops, Unistar, Wellsley Farms.

According to the FDA, Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

(Source: FDA)

Products not bearing the above codes are not affected or involved in this recall.

FDA officials say there have been no reports of any illnesses to date associated with these cooked shrimp products. However, cooked shrimp imported by Kader Exports was tested by the FDA and found to contain Salmonella. Kader Exports did not distribute and have agreed to voluntarily destroy cooked shrimp found violative. The probable root cause for this recall is cross-contamination. The company has eliminated the source of contamination and preventive steps were taken.

Officials believe most if not all the distributed products have been consumed, and any remaining product has been placed on hold subject to further evaluation.

Consumers who have purchased the above product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at +91-022-62621004/ +91-022-62621009, Mon-Fri 10:00hrs -16:00hrs GMT+5.5.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

‘MASK UP’, Fundraiser provides masks for NSU students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
Natchitoches Young Professionals are raising funds to provide masks for college students in need.

News

Mask fundraiser for NSU students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
As college students pack their bags to return to campus, face masks and other preventive items are to include.

News

Pollock F.C.I. Union rep speaks out

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A union rep for Pollock F.C.I. says inmates transferred to the prison from other facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival.

News

Ed Tarpley disqualified for a Grant Parish judge seat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A candidate for a Grant Parish judge seat has been disqualified.

Latest News

News

Authorities searching for runaway Leesville teen

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jordan Prether.

News

State Sen. Mike Reese discusses importance of 2020 Census

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
State Sen. Mike Reese breaks down the importance of the 2020 Census for Louisiana.

News

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall gave August State of the Community Update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall gave August State of the Community Update.

News

Louisiana Democrat party reaction to Kamala Harris pick

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Stephen Handwerk, the Executive Director of the Louisiana Democrat party, about presidential candidate Joe Biden's pick of Kamala Harris for Vice President.

News

August state of the community update in Alexandria

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall gave his August state of the community update at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex.

News

Shreveport Hospital shooting suspect in custody

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A suspect wanted for a shooting inside of a Shreveport hospital this morning is in custody this evening after leading multiple agencies on an all-day manhunt.