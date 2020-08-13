Advertisement

Giants lean on offensive line for experience

Lost two games in 2019 by one score
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENA, La. (KALB) - “Disappointment, it was very disappointing,” head coach Jay Roark said. “It left a bad taste in our mouth, and we’re looking forward to getting out there and getting redemption.”

That’s the best way to describe 2019 for the Jena Giants. They finished 5-4 in the regular season and lost by 20 in the first round of the playoffs.

“I think we could’ve done a lot better,” senior quarterback Jordan Jackson said. “We had some inside troubles, so it made us fall short.”

Falling short isn’t in the game plan for this season, because the Giants have an anchor on their team: their offensive line.

“I think it’s true that we are the heartbeat of this team,” senior offensive lineman Logan Brown said. “I know it’s true. It’s about just getting here and working while putting the team first. There’s no ‘I’ in it. I love it.”

Jena returns their entire offensive line, two of its leaders being seniors Logan Brown and Travarius ‘Tank’ Todd.

They’ll be the ones opening holes for the Giants option-styled offense. “We go as they go,” Roark said. “We are not going to be successful if our offensive line isn’t great. If they don’t have success, then we don’t have success.”

The big fellas work hard to keep quarterback Jordan Jackson clean. He totaled close to 1,000 yards of total offense last year.

A huge part of their is missing. Running back Trelon Jones has graduated, but the team is confident in its group of backs and Jackson under center.

“It’s hard to play against us,” Jackson said. “It’s so many options that you can do with our offense. Those guys love what they do.” “He works harder than anyone I know on this team,” Brown said.

“He deserves the attention he’s getting every day because he works his tail off.”

From December to March, the team would meet to work on the little things. Those little things matter because it could’ve been the difference in at least two games last year.

One being against Caldwell Parish (lost 26-21), and the other against Marksville (lost 28-21). Both were district games.

“We continue to preach that the little things matter,” Roark said. “Hopefully that will be the difference in those tight games this year.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events — a move that does not affect major college football — because not enough schools are competing in sports such as men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Sports

Jena Giants on front five for success

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Jena Giants held a morning football practice.

Sports

Southeastern, Nicholls look to spring for football as Southland Conference postpones fall sports

Updated: 1 hours ago
First, it was Southern losing fall football when the SWAC pushed the season to the spring and now, two more south Louisiana FCS teams face the same fate.

Sports

WATCH: Breaking down sports during a pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
KALB's Jamarcus Fitzpatrick breaks down just how the sports world in Cenla is operating currently during a pandemic.

Latest News

College

NSU fall sports postponed until spring semester

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NSU Sports Information
Northwestern State’s fall sports schedules are moving to the spring of 2021.

Sports

Southland Conference postpones fall sports; will try to resume in the spring

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Nick Gremillion
The postponed sports include football, volleyball, women’s soccer, and cross country.

Sports

Leesville looks to make new traditions

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The Leesville Wampus Cats are ready to break barriers in the 2020 campaign. Coming up short in the Class 4A playoffs for the past four seasons has them hungry.

Sports

Warhorses confident in Miles’ growth at quarterback, and Byrd in the secondary

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
What a year 2019 proved to be for the Peabody Warhorses as they finished the regular season with a 7-3 record and hosted its first home playoff game since 2016.

Sports

Peabody Warhorses riding with confidence in 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
The Peabody Warhorses are ready to take on the Fall 2020 season.

Pro Sports

Saints announce there will be no fans at Superdome for first home game

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT
|
By Garland Gillen
Saints say no fans will be allowed inside the Superdome when the team hosts the Buccaneers.