Giants lean on offensive line for experience

JENA, La. (KALB) - “Disappointment, it was very disappointing,” head coach Jay Roark said. “It left a bad taste in our mouth, and we’re looking forward to getting out there and getting redemption.”

That’s the best way to describe 2019 for the Jena Giants. They finished 5-4 in the regular season and lost by 20 in the first round of the playoffs.

“I think we could’ve done a lot better,” senior quarterback Jordan Jackson said. “We had some inside troubles, so it made us fall short.”

Falling short isn’t in the game plan for this season, because the Giants have an anchor on their team: their offensive line.

“I think it’s true that we are the heartbeat of this team,” senior offensive lineman Logan Brown said. “I know it’s true. It’s about just getting here and working while putting the team first. There’s no ‘I’ in it. I love it.”

Jena returns their entire offensive line, two of its leaders being seniors Logan Brown and Travarius ‘Tank’ Todd.

They’ll be the ones opening holes for the Giants option-styled offense. “We go as they go,” Roark said. “We are not going to be successful if our offensive line isn’t great. If they don’t have success, then we don’t have success.”

The big fellas work hard to keep quarterback Jordan Jackson clean. He totaled close to 1,000 yards of total offense last year.

A huge part of their is missing. Running back Trelon Jones has graduated, but the team is confident in its group of backs and Jackson under center.

“It’s hard to play against us,” Jackson said. “It’s so many options that you can do with our offense. Those guys love what they do.” “He works harder than anyone I know on this team,” Brown said.

“He deserves the attention he’s getting every day because he works his tail off.”

From December to March, the team would meet to work on the little things. Those little things matter because it could’ve been the difference in at least two games last year.

One being against Caldwell Parish (lost 26-21), and the other against Marksville (lost 28-21). Both were district games.

“We continue to preach that the little things matter,” Roark said. “Hopefully that will be the difference in those tight games this year.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.