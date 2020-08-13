Advertisement

Judge: Governor must halt action against Firehouse BBQ

Firehouse BBQ in Livingston Parish
Firehouse BBQ in Livingston Parish(WAFB)
By Lester Duhe
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A district court judge has signed a ruling prohibiting Governor John Bel Edwards and his state agencies from taking any further action against the Firehouse BBQ restaurant until a hearing the week of Aug. 17.

The owners of the Livingston Parish business were served with a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) Monday, Aug. 10 after repeatedly refusing to comply with the governor’s COVID-19 mask mandate. The owners do not require their employees or customers to wear masks inside the restaurant, directly defying the governor’s orders.

A hearing on the restraining order is set for Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The same judge who is scheduled to preside over that hearing, District Judge Brian Abels, has now issued an order that says the State of Louisiana is prohibited from “taking any further action” against the restaurant prior to next week’s hearing.

Abels signed the order Wednesday, Aug. 12, according to court documents.

