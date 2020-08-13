Advertisement

Leesville looks to make new traditions

Made appearances in second-round of Class 4A playoffs since 2016
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The Leesville Wampus Cats are ready to break barriers in the 2020 campaign. Coming up short in the Class 4A playoffs for the past four seasons has them hungry.

“It just seems like we are more motivated,” head coach Robbie Causey said. “I’st just amazing what happens when you lose something you take for granted,” he added.

Returning in their classic spread offense, quarterback Jacob Mount will have a lethal receiving core that includes Christian Huffpower and Chris Tyler.

“I’ve been throwing to Christian since we were little, and both have great athleticism,” quarterback Jacob Mount said. “Christian has the best hands I’ve ever seen. It will be special this year,” he added.

Explosive junior running back Caleb Gallashaw is returning. Last year, he ran for 906 yards and 16 touchdowns, and caught 27 passes for 425 yards and 3 touchdowns. His brother Dante Galleshaw joined him in the backfield, however, this year he will take on the role with a new bunch.

“Since he’s gone I’m going to have to pick up his slack and be a leader for my team. This year I expect to have more yards than I rushed last year. My goal is rush over 2,000 yards,” Caleb Gallashaw said.

Defensively, the cats welcome new defensive coordinator Billy Flowers. Returning senior starters Jefferey Keys and Daishawn Grooms can’t wait to see the changes on the field.

“We’re going to be extremely explosive,” defensive end and outside linebacker hybrid Daishawn Grooms said. “He’s bringing a whole bunch of different schemes, methods, blitzes and all of that to the package,” he added.

“We had a lot of challenges last year systematically, and we weren’t playing as a team. This year we’ll play a lot better collectively,” senior offensive and defensive lineman said.

Aside from that, There’s still a few pieces to put in place defensively.

“There’s a lot of competition right now on the defensive side of the ball. You can’t hit, they won’t let us hit the sled or tackler right now, so trying to coach under circumstances and evaluate your kids is one of the hardest things to do,” Cuasey said.

However, the Wampus Cats remain focused on the end goal.

“It’s going to be special. We have a lot more leadership than we did last year,” Grooms said.

“This season is really just more of Leesville than our opponents. We just need to get better at the little things that we need to get back to.”

“Our goal is to obviously win a state championship, and I think we can. People are going to expect us to not be as good, but that’s an advantage for us,” quarterback Jacob Mount said.

