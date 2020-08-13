Louisiana College welcomes students

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - More than 300 students arrived this week at Louisiana College for the 2020 fall semester. Hannah Nyman, the residence hall director, said the move-in has been, “So far so good”. The students went through student orientation to learn about policies and procedures. Because of the pandemic, things on campus are changing, such as weekly chapel and most cultural credit events are now virtual.

Students are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Louisiana Department of Health guidelines like requiring masks and social distancing.

Student Navigator Anna Matherne explained LC is providing more hand sanitizing stations, has marked traffic flow on campus, and additional outdoor seating. Matherne is a senior and said the freshman move-in went well, and the new students are looking forward to a productive experience.

“Move-in day went pretty good with everything that’s going on right now, we had to change some things up, but it actually went smoother than most move-in days in the past. I think everybody had fun, and it was just pretty good,” Matherne said.

Freshmen officially moved in on Wednesday.

Student Javon Anderson explained, “My first night from home, my mom she was kind of hurt a little bit, and my dad he kept calling me.” Anderson said moving in was good, and he’s looking forward to playing football and making straight A’s.

His teammate Kemontavous Grant felt the same and is ready to play football and have a productive school year. Grant said his move in was, “Good for the first time. Very smooth, went well how I expected it to be.”

With the first day of class on Monday, Louisiana College said registration applications are still coming in.

Interview: LC President Dr. Rick Brewer

