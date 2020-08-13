Advertisement

Louisiana College welcomes students

Classes begin Monday August 17
Louisiana College Freshman Class 2020
Louisiana College Freshman Class 2020(Jerry Clark, Louisiana College)
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - More than 300 students arrived this week at Louisiana College for the 2020 fall semester. Hannah Nyman, the residence hall director, said the move-in has been, “So far so good”. The students went through student orientation to learn about policies and procedures. Because of the pandemic, things on campus are changing, such as weekly chapel and most cultural credit events are now virtual.

Students are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Louisiana Department of Health guidelines like requiring masks and social distancing.

Student Navigator Anna Matherne explained LC is providing more hand sanitizing stations, has marked traffic flow on campus, and additional outdoor seating. Matherne is a senior and said the freshman move-in went well, and the new students are looking forward to a productive experience.

“Move-in day went pretty good with everything that’s going on right now, we had to change some things up, but it actually went smoother than most move-in days in the past. I think everybody had fun, and it was just pretty good,” Matherne said.

Freshmen officially moved in on Wednesday.

Student Javon Anderson explained, “My first night from home, my mom she was kind of hurt a little bit, and my dad he kept calling me.” Anderson said moving in was good, and he’s looking forward to playing football and making straight A’s.

His teammate Kemontavous Grant felt the same and is ready to play football and have a productive school year. Grant said his move in was, “Good for the first time. Very smooth, went well how I expected it to be.”

With the first day of class on Monday, Louisiana College said registration applications are still coming in.

Interview: LC President Dr. Rick Brewer

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lonnie McDonald, known as the "Joustmaster," stops by Cenla

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
Arcade gamer Lonnie McDonald is on a quest to max out the score on 250 classic Joust video arcade games in America.

Education

REPORT: 5 things to disinfect when kids return from school

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
An infectious disease expert recommends parents sanitize and disinfect five items when their children return home from school.

News

Items to clean when kids leave school

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
If your kids are going back to school, they could be bringing germs home with them.

News

World champion arcade gamer makes stop in Pineville to play at Wayback’s Arcade

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Lonnie McDonald is known as the "Joustmaster" and holds a world record for playing the Joust video arcade game.

Latest News

Education

Local back-to-school resources

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
Check back for more links and updates on local school resources.

News

Dr. Rick Brewer talks reopening Louisiana College

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Louisiana College President Dr. Rick Brewer to discuss how the campus is handling reopening for Fall 2020 during the pandemic.

News

Interview: Grant Parish Superintendent Paxton Teddlie

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Grant Parish Superintendent Paxton Teddlie to discuss the parish's approach to handling education during the pandemic.

News

Breaking down sports during a pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
KALB's Jamarcus Fitzpatrick breaks down just how the sports world in Cenla is operating currently during a pandemic.

News

Drake Strong: Tragedy Leads to Inspiration

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A tragic accident involving a gun and an Avoyelles Parish teenager has left one family finding a new normal, while also using the tragedy to spread an important message.

News

Avoyelles Parish mom advocating for gun safety after son paralyzed in tragic accident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
An Avoyelles parish mom is sharing her family's story and advocating for gun safety in a Facebook group she created after her son was paralyzed in a gun accident.