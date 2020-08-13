LSU students to move back on campus starting Aug. 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU students will return to the dorms for the fall semester starting Aug. 15.

Officials at LSU say students will be assigned specific dates and times to move in so as to minimize contact with other families and staff members. More than 7,000 students are expected to move on campus between Aug. 15 and 23.

“We’re thrilled to begin welcoming our students back to campus, and we can’t wait to see them again,” said Interim President Tom Galligan. “Because the health and safety of our students is our top priority, the move-in experience is going to be very different this year, but we’re confident the policies and procedures we’re putting in place will ensure that students get settled back into LSU in a safe and structured manner.”

Students living in dorms will move in Aug. 15 through 19. Students in on-campus apartments will move in Aug. 20 through 23. Each student can bring two helpers. Groups with too many people will be asked to leave the move-in staging area (River Road, Lot 412) and come back with the appropriate number of guests. Students and guests will be required to get wristbands at the River Road staging area in order to enter the dorms and apartments.

