Pineville teen killed in 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 28 East

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(AP)
By KALB staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville teenager died Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. after a fatal three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 28 East at the intersection of Esler Field Road and Barron Chapel Road.

According to State Police, a juvenile was driving a 2016 BMW westbound on Hwy. 28 East. The juvenile approached the intersection, preparing to turn left on Barron Chapel Road, but failed to yield to a 2010 Ford F-150, traveling eastbound on the highway.

The Ford F-150 struck the BMW, which caused it to exit the roadway, striking a 2016 Toyota Avalon stopped at the intersection of Barron Chapel Road and Hwy. 28 East.

The BMW was occupied by one juvenile driver, one juvenile passenger, and one adult passenger. The juvenile driver and the adult passenger, who were restrained, sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The juvenile passenger, who was also restrained, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Ford F-150 driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The Toyota Avalon driver sustained no injuries and refused aid.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

