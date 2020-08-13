Advertisement

Southeastern, Nicholls look to spring for football as Southland Conference postpones fall sports

Nicholls State linebacker Allen Pittman (47) catches his breath between plays against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann
Nicholls State linebacker Allen Pittman (47) catches his breath between plays against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - First, it was Southern losing fall football when the SWAC pushed the season to the spring and now, two more south Louisiana FCS teams face the same fate.

The Southland Conference announced Thursday, August 13, that it has postponed all fall sports, which includes Southeastern and Nicholls St. football because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The league is, instead, hoping to focus on a first-of-its-kind spring season that could offer a chance to compete for championships that would not have been possible at the FCS level with so many other teams and leagues already bowing out.

“I think our plan all along was to exhaust everything we could to play in the fall,” said Southland Conference commissioner Tom Burnett. “That was clearly the focus of our conversations, how can we do this in the fall. All factors came into play but we got to the point where we had to give up on the fall.”

“This was tough, man, an extremely tough decision,” added Southeastern athletic director Jay Artigues. “I don’t know if there is a right decision on this but we have to do what we feel is right and putting the students first and live with that. I know everybody doesn’t agree with it and sometimes we have to make some tough decisions right now. And this is one of the toughest ones we’ve every had to make. But seeing some of those other teams start dropping out and dropping out.”

McNeese St. and Northwestern St. also compete in the Southland.

Southeastern was scheduled to open its season at Tulane, so this announcement also affects the Green Wave.

