Southland Conference postpones fall sports; will try to resume in the spring

(KBTX)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRISCO, Texas (WAFB) - The Southland Conference announced Thursday, Aug. 13 that its board of directors decided to postpone sports for the fall 2020 semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The postponed sports include football, volleyball, women’s soccer, and cross country.

Conference officials said they were planning for competition for volleyball, soccer, and cross country to resume in the spring 2021 semester.

“After thoughtful consideration, the Southland Conference Board of Directors reached consensus in postponing league competition for our fall semester sports,” Dr. Houston Davis, Board Chair and President of the University of Central Arkansas, said. “Protecting competitive opportunities in a safe manner for our student-athletes was paramount in the review, and a delay to the spring allows campuses and athletic departments to get a better handle on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The Board concluded that an entire fall sports season is not likely, and that a postponement to spring can provide the important opportunities our teams annually seek,” Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett added.  “While disappointed that we won’t be playing these sports in the Southland’s 58th year of fall competition, we look forward to a unique spring season of athletics that also includes NCAA postseason opportunities.”

Burnett also said member institutions may choose to participate in limited fall competition.

Five Louisiana universities including, McNeese State, Nicholls State, Northwestern State UNO, and Southeastern Louisiana compete in the Southland Conference.

